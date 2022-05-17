MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Fernando Cabral, a rifleman with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, poses for a photograph during exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 18, 2022. Southern Jackaroo is a multilateral exercise carried out by Marines with MRF-D, the Australian Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, focusing on live-fire and combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

