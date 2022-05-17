Australian Army combat shooting instructors with 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, 7th Brigade, demonstrate combat shooting techniques to U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, during exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 18, 2022. Southern Jackaroo is a multilateral exercise carried out by Marines with MRF-D, the Australian Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, focusing on live-fire and combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 00:52 Photo ID: 7215537 VIRIN: 220518-M-NR281-2010 Resolution: 5030x3353 Size: 8.25 MB Location: SHOAL WATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.