    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo [Image 7 of 9]

    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo

    SHOAL WATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian Army combat shooting instructors with 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, 7th Brigade, demonstrate combat shooting techniques to U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, during exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 18, 2022. Southern Jackaroo is a multilateral exercise carried out by Marines with MRF-D, the Australian Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, focusing on live-fire and combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 00:52
    Location: SHOAL WATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU
    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    Southern Jackaroo
    usmcnews

