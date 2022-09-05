Exercise Global Dexterity day 4

Three C-17 Globemaster III from the 15th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, and Royal Australian Air Force sit on the flightline during Exercise Global Dexterity 2022 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, May 11, 2022. The USAF and RAAF conducted bilateral training in C-17 focused training to enhance their capabilities with the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

