Three C-17 Globemaster III from the 15th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, and Royal Australian Air Force sit on the flightline during Exercise Global Dexterity 2022 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, May 11, 2022. The USAF and RAAF conducted bilateral training in C-17 focused training to enhance their capabilities with the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 18:29
|Photo ID:
|7212967
|VIRIN:
|220511-F-DT029-0100
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Global Dexterity day 4 [Image 13 of 13], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
