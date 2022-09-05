Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4 [Image 12 of 13]

    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs come in for a landing during Exercise Global Dexterity 2022 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, May 11, 2022. The 15th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, and Royal Australian Air Force conducted “full stop” training at MCBH as the first part of a day of training around the Hawaiian islands during Exercise Global Dexterity 20222. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

