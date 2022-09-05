Exercise Global Dexterity day 4

Two U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs come in for a landing during Exercise Global Dexterity 2022 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, May 11, 2022. The 15th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, and Royal Australian Air Force conducted “full stop” training at MCBH as the first part of a day of training around the Hawaiian islands during Exercise Global Dexterity 20222. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

