Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4 [Image 11 of 13]

    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III gets refueled by a Hawaiian Air National Guard KC-135 during a training mission around the Hawaiian islands during Exercise Global Dexterity 2022 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 3, 2022. The 15th Wing invited the Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron to join in a bilateral C-17-focused exercise to better increase interoperability for future Indo-Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 18:29
    Photo ID: 7212965
    VIRIN: 220504-F-GM429-0456
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Global Dexterity day 4 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4
    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4
    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4
    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4
    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4
    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4
    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4
    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4
    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4
    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4
    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4
    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4
    Exercise Global Dexterity day 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    RAAF

    15th Wing

    Global Dexterity

    TAGS

    RAAF
    Hawaii
    15th Wing
    Global Dexterity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT