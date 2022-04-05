A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III gets refueled by a Hawaiian Air National Guard KC-135 during a training mission around the Hawaiian islands during Exercise Global Dexterity 2022 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 3, 2022. The 15th Wing invited the Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron to join in a bilateral C-17-focused exercise to better increase interoperability for future Indo-Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 18:29 Photo ID: 7212965 VIRIN: 220504-F-GM429-0456 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.47 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Global Dexterity day 4 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.