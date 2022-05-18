Army National Guard Soldiers prepare for a weapons qualifications challenge at the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition, Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., May 18, 2022. The annual competition brings together top-tier soldiers to challenge them on a variety of Army warrior tasks. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Rayon)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 17:09
|Photo ID:
|7212473
|VIRIN:
|220518-Z-IN656-1133
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OK, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
