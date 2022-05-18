Staff Sgt. Joseph Dunn, an Arkansas National Guard Soldier, fires an M4 during a weapons skills challenge at the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition, Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., May 18, 2022. The annual competition brings together top-tier soldiers to challenge them on a variety of Army warrior tasks. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Rayon)
This work, Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
