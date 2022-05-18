Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior [Image 4 of 8]

    Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior

    CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Spc. Danielle Rayon 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Army National Guard Soldier shoots targets during a weapons skills challenge at the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition, Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., May 18, 2022. The annual competition brings together top-tier soldiers to challenge them on a variety of Army warrior tasks. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Rayon)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 17:10
    Location: CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OK, US
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    RBWOK2022
    RBW2022

