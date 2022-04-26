88th OSS weather forecasters recall Memorial Day 2019 tornado

(From left) Zachary Grandin, Phillip Studler, and John Turnbull, 88th Operations Support Squadron weather forecasters, recall the Memorial Day 2019 tornado, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, April 26, 2022. They worked the day an EF3 tornado tore through the Prairies military base housing area and issued a tornado warning 16 minutes prior to touch down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

