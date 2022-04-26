Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th OSS weather forecasters recall Memorial Day 2019 tornado [Image 2 of 3]

    88th OSS weather forecasters recall Memorial Day 2019 tornado

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    (From left) Zachary Grandin, Phillip Studler, and John Turnbull, 88th Operations Support Squadron weather forecasters, recall the Memorial Day 2019 tornado, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, April 26, 2022. They worked the day an EF3 tornado tore through the Prairies military base housing area and issued a tornado warning 16 minutes prior to touch down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    'We looked at each other, thinking this could be it'

    NIGHT OF FEAR

