Phillip Studler, 88th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, recalls the Memorial Day 2019 tornado, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, April 26, 2022. Studler was working in the base weathe station that night and issued a tornado warning for the Prairies military base housing area 16 minutes prior to touch down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 12:46
|Photo ID:
|7207045
|VIRIN:
|220426-F-CA439-1002
|Resolution:
|4883x1807
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th OSS weather forecasters recall Memorial Day 2019 tornado [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT