Phillip Studler, 88th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, recalls the Memorial Day 2019 tornado, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, April 26, 2022. Studler was working in the base weathe station that night and issued a tornado warning for the Prairies military base housing area 16 minutes prior to touch down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 12:46 Photo ID: 7207045 VIRIN: 220426-F-CA439-1002 Resolution: 4883x1807 Size: 2.33 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 88th OSS weather forecasters recall Memorial Day 2019 tornado [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.