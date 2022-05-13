Phil Cowen and his family survived the Memorial Day 2019 tornado that tore through the Prairies military housing area by taking cover in a first-floor bathroom. The tornado was an EF3 with estimated winds up to 140 mph. (Contributed photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 12:46 Photo ID: 7207069 VIRIN: 220518-F-CA439-1001 Resolution: 1080x1600 Size: 246.74 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘We looked at each other, thinking this could be it’ [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.