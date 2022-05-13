‘We looked at each other, thinking this could be it’

Phil Cowen and his family survived the Memorial Day 2019 tornado that tore through the Prairies military housing area by taking cover in a first-floor bathroom. The tornado was an EF3 with estimated winds up to 140 mph. (Contributed photo)
