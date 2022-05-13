Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘We looked at each other, thinking this could be it’ [Image 3 of 3]

    ‘We looked at each other, thinking this could be it’

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Phil Cowen and his family survived the Memorial Day 2019 tornado that tore through the Prairies military housing area by taking cover in a first-floor bathroom. The tornado was an EF3 with estimated winds up to 140 mph. (Contributed photo)

    NIGHT OF FEAR

    Dayton
    tornado
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    Memorial Day 2019

