Dr. Kay Sullivan Visits US Anchorage (LPD 23)

SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2022) – Capt. Peter Riebe, commanding officer, left, discusses shipboard operations and maintenance on the flight deck aboard USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 16. Anchorage is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 12:31
Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
