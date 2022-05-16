Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Kay Sullivan Visits US Anchorage (LPD 23) [Image 3 of 5]

    Dr. Kay Sullivan Visits US Anchorage (LPD 23)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220516-N-XK047-1084

    SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2022) – Capt. Peter Riebe, commanding officer, right, discusses shipboard operations and maintenance with Dr. Kay Sullivan, director, readiness and force employment at the Office of the Secretary of Defense cost assessment and program evaluation, left, aboard USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 16. Anchorage is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 12:31
    Photo ID: 7207019
    VIRIN: 220516-N-XK047-1084
    Resolution: 3749x2709
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Kay Sullivan Visits US Anchorage (LPD 23) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dr. Kay Sullivan Visits USS Anchorage (LPD 23)
    Dr. Kay Sullivan Visits USS Anchorage (LPD 23)
    Dr. Kay Sullivan Visits US Anchorage (LPD 23)
    Dr. Kay Sullivan Visits US Anchorage (LPD 23)
    Dr. Kay Sullivan Visits US Anchorage (LPD 23)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Anchorage
    amphibious transport dock
    readiness
    shipboard operations
    LPD 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT