Dr. Kay Sullivan Visits US Anchorage (LPD 23)

SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2022) – Capt. Peter Riebe, commanding officer, right, discusses shipboard operations and maintenance with Dr. Kay Sullivan, director, readiness and force employment at the Office of the Secretary of Defense cost assessment and program evaluation, left, aboard USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 16. Anchorage is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

Date Taken: 05.16.2022