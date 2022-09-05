409th AEG and FAN civil affairs build relationships in Niger

A young boy watches a discussion between the 409th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG) and Nigerien Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes - FAN) civil affairs teams and the village chief and assistant chief in Alwat, Niger, May 9, 2022. These meetings, facilitated by the 409th AEG’s civil affairs team, strengthen the FAN’s partnership will local villages, enabling strong rapport building and engagement continuity between the Government of Niger and its citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

