    409th AEG and FAN civil affairs build relationships in Niger [Image 7 of 8]

    409th AEG and FAN civil affairs build relationships in Niger

    ALWAT, NIGER

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A soldier from the Nigerien Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes - FAN) civil affairs team, discusses village stabilization and the progress of a previous water restoration project with the assistant chief of Alwat, Niger, May 9, 2022. These meetings, facilitated by the 409th Air Expeditionary Group’s civil affairs team, strengthen the FAN’s partnership will local villages, enabling strong rapport building and engagement continuity between the Government of Niger and its citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 07:55
    Photo ID: 7202920
    VIRIN: 220509-Z-ZW877-1008
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: ALWAT, NE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 409th AEG and FAN civil affairs build relationships in Niger [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    allies
    partners
    Niger
    USAFE AFAFRICA
    StrongerTogether

