409th AEG and FAN civil affairs build relationships in Niger

A soldier from the Nigerien Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes - FAN) civil affairs team, discusses village stabilization and the progress of a previous water restoration project with the assistant chief of Alwat, Niger, May 9, 2022. These meetings, facilitated by the 409th Air Expeditionary Group’s civil affairs team, strengthen the FAN’s partnership will local villages, enabling strong rapport building and engagement continuity between the Government of Niger and its citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

