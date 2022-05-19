ALWAT, Niger-- U.S. Soldiers from the 409th Air Expeditionary Group’s (AEG) civil affairs team, along with two soldiers from the Nigerien Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes FAN) civil affairs team, recently discussed the village economy and the progress of a previous water restoration project with the village chief and assistant chief in Alwat, Niger, a village located just west of Agadez city.
Previously, U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron civil engineer flight, working in conjunction with FAN action civil military members, completed a water restoration project to restore flow from a water tower and repair water line leaks at the village.
The 409th AEG civil affairs team and FAN continually visit villages in Niger to check on their progress and strengthen the FAN’s partnership will local villages, enabling strong rapport building and engagement continuity between the Government of Niger and its citizens.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 09:36
|Story ID:
|421046
|Location:
|ALWAT, NE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Niger military keep the water flowing in local village, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT