    U.S. and Niger military keep the water flowing in local village

    409th AEG and FAN civil affairs build relationships in Niger

    ALWAT, NIGER

    05.19.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    ALWAT, Niger-- U.S. Soldiers from the 409th Air Expeditionary Group’s (AEG) civil affairs team, along with two soldiers from the Nigerien Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes FAN) civil affairs team, recently discussed the village economy and the progress of a previous water restoration project with the village chief and assistant chief in Alwat, Niger, a village located just west of Agadez city.

    Previously, U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron civil engineer flight, working in conjunction with FAN action civil military members, completed a water restoration project to restore flow from a water tower and repair water line leaks at the village.

    The 409th AEG civil affairs team and FAN continually visit villages in Niger to check on their progress and strengthen the FAN’s partnership will local villages, enabling strong rapport building and engagement continuity between the Government of Niger and its citizens.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 09:36
    Location: ALWAT, NE
