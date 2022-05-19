U.S. and Niger military keep the water flowing in local village

Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | The Alwat village chief and assistant chief discuss the village economy and the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | The Alwat village chief and assistant chief discuss the village economy and the progress of a previous water restoration project with the 409th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG) and Nigerian Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes - FAN) civil affairs teams in Alwat, Niger, May 9, 2022. These meetings, facilitated by the 409th AEG’s civil affairs team, strengthen the FAN’s partnership will local villages, enabling strong rapport building and engagement continuity between the Government of Niger and its citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs) see less | View Image Page

ALWAT, Niger-- U.S. Soldiers from the 409th Air Expeditionary Group’s (AEG) civil affairs team, along with two soldiers from the Nigerien Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes FAN) civil affairs team, recently discussed the village economy and the progress of a previous water restoration project with the village chief and assistant chief in Alwat, Niger, a village located just west of Agadez city.



Previously, U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron civil engineer flight, working in conjunction with FAN action civil military members, completed a water restoration project to restore flow from a water tower and repair water line leaks at the village.



The 409th AEG civil affairs team and FAN continually visit villages in Niger to check on their progress and strengthen the FAN’s partnership will local villages, enabling strong rapport building and engagement continuity between the Government of Niger and its citizens.