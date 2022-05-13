USS Charleston (LCS 18) and HSC-21 participate in Noble Vanguard

220513-O-NR876-324

SEA OF JAPAN (May 17, 2022) The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) conducts night flight operations with the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter “Gunsmith 74” from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, Detachment 8 during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton)

