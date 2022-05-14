USS Charleston (LCS 18) and EODMU 11 participate in Noble Vanguard

220514-O-NR876-140

SEA OF JAPAN (May 16, 2022) Members from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 fast rope onto the flight deck of the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) for a bomb defusing drill during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton)

