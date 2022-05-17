Lt. Gen. Bashkim Jashari, commander of the Kosovo Security Force, and other KSF senior leaders observe as U.S. and KSF troops treat a casualty with IV fluids during a field training exercise in the Camp Dodge training area while attending a combat medic course at the 185th Regional Institute in Johnston, Iowa, on May 17, 2022. Four KSF members are attending the course at the 185th RTI. Jashari was accompanied by the KSF senior enlisted leader, the Iowa National Guard adjutant general and the IANG senior enlisted leader for a tour of Camp Dodge facilities, which kicked off their week-long visit. The Iowa National Guard is partnered with Kosovo as part of the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, which affords unique opportunities for cross training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 00:23 Photo ID: 7202548 VIRIN: 220517-Z-KS612-039 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 12.29 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior leaders of Iowa National Guard, Kosovo Security Force observe troops during medic training [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.