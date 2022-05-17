Soldiers in the U.S. National Guard and Reserves treat a casualty during a field training exercise in the Camp Dodge training area while attending a combat medic course at the 185th Regional Institute in Johnston, Iowa, on May 17, 2022. Four Kosovo Security Force members are attending the course at the 185th RTI. The Iowa National Guard is partnered with Kosovo as part of the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, which affords unique opportunities for cross training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 00:23 Photo ID: 7202547 VIRIN: 220517-Z-KS612-038 Resolution: 5357x3795 Size: 6.76 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Soldiers train at Iowa combat medic course [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.