Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kosovo troops train at Iowa combat medic course [Image 17 of 26]

    Kosovo troops train at Iowa combat medic course

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Kosovo Security Force members drag an injured Soldier to a notional casualty collection point during a field training exercise in the Camp Dodge training area while attending a combat medic course at the 185th Regional Training Institute in Johnston, Iowa, on May 17, 2022. Four KSF members are attending the course at the 185th RTI. The Iowa National Guard is partnered with Kosovo as part of the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, which affords unique opportunities for cross training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 00:24
    Photo ID: 7202544
    VIRIN: 220517-Z-KS612-034
    Resolution: 4655x3212
    Size: 10.45 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo troops train at Iowa combat medic course [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa National Guard CSM visits KSF members during medic training
    KSF commander greets troop during medic training
    Senior leaders of Iowa National Guard, Kosovo Security Force visit troops during medic training
    Iowa Adjutant General gives coin to KSF troop
    U.S., Kosovo troops train together at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S. Soldiers train at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S., Kosovo troops train together at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S., Kosovo troops train together at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S. Soldiers train at Iowa combat medic course
    Iowa National Guard Soldier trains at combat medic course
    U.S. Soldier trains at Iowa combat medic course
    Kosovo troop trains at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S. Soldiers train at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S. Soldiers train at Iowa combat medic course
    Kosovo troops train at Iowa combat medic course
    Kosovo troops train at Iowa combat medic course
    Kosovo troops train at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S. Soldiers train at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S. Soldiers train at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S. Soldiers train at Iowa combat medic course
    Senior leaders of Iowa National Guard, Kosovo Security Force observe troops during medic training
    U.S., Kosovo troops train together at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S., Kosovo troops train together at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S., Kosovo troops train together at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S., Kosovo troops train together at Iowa combat medic course
    U.S., Kosovo troops train together at Iowa combat medic course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kosovo Security Force
    Joint Training
    Iowa National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    SPP
    209th MCAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT