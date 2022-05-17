Kosovo troops train at Iowa combat medic course

Kosovo Security Force members drag an injured Soldier to a notional casualty collection point during a field training exercise in the Camp Dodge training area while attending a combat medic course at the 185th Regional Training Institute in Johnston, Iowa, on May 17, 2022. Four KSF members are attending the course at the 185th RTI. The Iowa National Guard is partnered with Kosovo as part of the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, which affords unique opportunities for cross training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

