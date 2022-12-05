Chief Warrant Officer 4 Richard Kerwood, Ohio Army National Guard state command chief warrant officer, and Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, bow their heads during the chaplain’s invocation as part of Kerwood’s promotion ceremony May 12, 2022, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. As the state command chief warrant officer, Kerwood provides direction, guidance, resources, assistance and supervision of the Ohio Army National Guard Warrant Officer Cohort.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 23:05 Photo ID: 7202493 VIRIN: 220512-Z-OD179-1270 Resolution: 2215x1479 Size: 614.21 KB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio ARNG state command chief warrant officer promoted during ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.