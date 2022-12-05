Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio ARNG state command chief warrant officer promoted during ceremony

    Ohio ARNG state command chief warrant officer promoted during ceremony

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Silhavy 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Richard Kerwood’s wife (left) and mother receive flowers during his promotion ceremony May 12, 2022, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. As the state command chief warrant officer, Kerwood provides direction, guidance, resources, assistance and supervision of the Ohio Army National Guard Warrant Officer Cohort.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 23:05
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    ceremony
    promotion
    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard
    command chief warrant officer
    Warrant Officer Cohort

