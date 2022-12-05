Ohio ARNG state command chief warrant officer promoted during ceremony

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Richard Kerwood, Ohio Army National Guard state command chief warrant officer, is pinned with chief warrant officer 5 rank by his wife during a promotion ceremony May 12, 2022, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. As the state command chief warrant officer, Kerwood provides direction, guidance, resources, assistance and supervision of the Ohio Army National Guard Warrant Officer Cohort.

