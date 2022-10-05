German Joint Command, Staff College students visit Pacific Air Forces Headquarters

Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, Pacific Air Forces’ Chief of Staff, along with a group of students from the German Joint Command and Staff College listen to a briefing about PACAF during a visit to Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, May 10, 2022. The students were in Hawaii to gain appreciation for security challenges and decisions that U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategic leaders face in the contemporary environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

