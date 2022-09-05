German Joint Command, Staff College students visit Pacific Air Forces Headquarters

A group of students from the German Joint Command and Staff College pose for a group photo in the Courtyard of Heroes at Pacific Air Forces’ Headquarters building on Hickam Air Force Base, May 9, 2022. The students were in Hawaii to gain appreciation for security challenges and decisions that U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategic leaders face in the contemporary environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

