    German Joint Command, Staff College students visit Pacific Air Forces Headquarters [Image 1 of 4]

    German Joint Command, Staff College students visit Pacific Air Forces Headquarters

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A group of students from the German Joint Command and Staff College pose for a group photo in the Courtyard of Heroes at Pacific Air Forces’ Headquarters building on Hickam Air Force Base, May 9, 2022. The students were in Hawaii to gain appreciation for security challenges and decisions that U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategic leaders face in the contemporary environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Joint Command, Staff College students visit Pacific Air Forces Headquarters [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces
    German Joint Command and Staff College

