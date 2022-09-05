German Joint Command, Staff College students visit Pacific Air Forces Headquarters

Pacific Air Forces’ historian Don Fenton explains the significance of the Courtyard of Heroes to a group of students from the German Joint Command and Staff College during their visit to Headquarters PACAF on Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, May 9, 2022. Their visit to PACAF HQ was one stop of many including visits to Indo-Pacific Command HQ, Pacific Fleet and the USS Arizona Memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

