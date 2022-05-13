Eielson celebrates F-35 beddown completion

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Samuel Chipman, the 356th Fighter Squadron commander (right), briefs distinguished visitors May 13, 2022, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Eielson has a total of 54 permanently-assigned, combat-coded F-35A Lightning II aircraft, cementing Alaska’s status as the most concentrated U.S. state for fifth-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

