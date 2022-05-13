Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson celebrates F-35 beddown completion [Image 1 of 2]

    Eielson celebrates F-35 beddown completion

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Langan, the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander (right), briefs distinguished visitors May 13, 2022, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Eielson has a total of 54 permanently-assigned, combat-coded F-35A Lightning II aircraft, cementing Alaska’s status as the most concentrated U.S. state for fifth-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Pacific Air Forces
    F-35A Lightning II
    Eleventh Air Force
    354th Aicraft Maintenance Squadron

