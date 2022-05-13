Sgt. Jeremiah Smith reports to the board during the 2022 Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. May 13.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 15:32
|Photo ID:
|7201691
|VIRIN:
|220513-A-QT896-351
|Resolution:
|6240x3512
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior during competition at Fort Eustis [Image 4 of 4], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT