Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers compete in 2022 SDDC Best Warrior Competition at Fort Eustis [Image 1 of 4]

    Soldiers compete in 2022 SDDC Best Warrior Competition at Fort Eustis

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Sgt. Jeremiah Smith completes the tarzan monkey bar event during the 2022 Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. May 11.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 15:32
    Photo ID: 7201680
    VIRIN: 220517-A-QT896-203
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete in 2022 SDDC Best Warrior Competition at Fort Eustis [Image 4 of 4], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers compete in 2022 SDDC Best Warrior Competition at Fort Eustis
    Soldiers compete for title of 2022 Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Best Warrior during competition
    Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior during competition at Fort Eustis
    Soldiers complete Engagement Skills Trainer event during 2022 Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT