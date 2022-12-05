Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers compete for title of 2022 Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Best Warrior during competition [Image 2 of 4]

    Soldiers compete for title of 2022 Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Best Warrior during competition

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Alan Alcaraz, operation sergeant, 596th Transportation Brigade, walks on a beam during the obstacle course event at the 2022 Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. May 12.

    This work, Soldiers compete for title of 2022 Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Best Warrior during competition [Image 4 of 4], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Obstacle course
    best warrior
    Fort Eustis
    competition

