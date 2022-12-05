Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 15:32 Photo ID: 7201689 VIRIN: 220512-A-QT896-520 Resolution: 6240x3512 Size: 6.32 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldiers compete for title of 2022 Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Best Warrior during competition [Image 4 of 4], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.