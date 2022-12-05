Staff Sgt. Alan Alcaraz, operation sergeant, 596th Transportation Brigade, walks on a beam during the obstacle course event at the 2022 Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. May 12.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 15:32
|Photo ID:
|7201689
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-QT896-520
|Resolution:
|6240x3512
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers compete for title of 2022 Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Best Warrior during competition [Image 4 of 4], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS
