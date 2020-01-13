A Boeing C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard, lands at Lielvārde Air Base, located in the Vidzeme region of Latvia, May 14, 2022, with Maryland Air Natioal Guard Airmen and equipment participating in agile combat employment training during DEFENDER-Europe 22. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command's Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large scale ground combat operations across multiple theatres in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 13:22 Photo ID: 7201442 VIRIN: 220514-Z-PA115-1463 Resolution: 5956x3203 Size: 8.75 MB Location: LV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22 [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.