Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Stinar, a crew chief assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, performs post-flight procedures for an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft after arrival at Lielvārde Air Base, located in the Vidzeme region of Latvia, May 14, 2022, for support and training while participating in DEFENDER-Europe 22. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command's Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large scale ground combat operations across multiple theatres in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

