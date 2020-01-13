Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22 [Image 22 of 25]

    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22

    LATVIA

    01.13.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, sits on the flightline at Lielvārde Air Base, located in the Vidzeme region of Latvia, May 14, 2022, for agile combat employment training during DEFENDER-Europe 22. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command's Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large scale ground combat operations across multiple theatres in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 13:22
    Photo ID: 7201440
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-PA115-1443
    Resolution: 4876x3744
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22 [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
    Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Latvia for DEFENDER-Europe 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    A-10
    USAFRICOM
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT