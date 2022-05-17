Senior Airman Dylan Buchheit, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management journeyman, drives a forklift at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 17, 2022. The hazardous material shop ensures safe protection of flammable and chemical materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 12:22
|Photo ID:
|7201286
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-BD538-1011
|Resolution:
|4685x3423
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The duty of HAZMAT Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS
