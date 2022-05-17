: The duty of HAZMAT Airmen

Senior Airman Dylan Buchheit, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management journeyman, inputs received materials into a computer system at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 17, 2022. Airmen assigned to the hazardous material shop are responsible to input correct data to ensure proper management and control of hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

