Senior Airman Dylan Buchheit, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management journeyman, puts materials into storage at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 17, 2022. The hazardous material shop has temperature-set storage units to keep substances from becoming less effective or from expiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 12:22 Photo ID: 7201276 VIRIN: 220517-F-BD538-1114 Resolution: 4338x3535 Size: 1.73 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The duty of HAZMAT Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.