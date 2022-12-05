Col. Coppinger fini flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coppinger, 108th Wing Vice Wing Commander, is sprayed down by his family after his fini flight on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey on May 12, 2022. Coppinger is retiring after 34 years and more than 5,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

