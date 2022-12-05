Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Coppinger fini flight [Image 10 of 11]

    Col. Coppinger fini flight

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coppinger, 108th Wing Vice Wing Commander, is sprayed down by his family after his fini flight on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey on May 12, 2022. Coppinger is retiring after 34 years and more than 5,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Coppinger fini flight [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    KC-135R
    Fini Flight
    New Jersey National Guard

