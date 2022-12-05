A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker piloted by Col. Thomas Coppinger and Capt. Beau Deleon is marshaled in by Coppinger's son on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey on May 12, 2022. Coppinger is retiring after 34 years and more than 5,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 08:53
|Photo ID:
|7200914
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-NI803-1084
|Resolution:
|6420x4280
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
This work, Col. Coppinger fini flight [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
