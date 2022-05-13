U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Col. William Notbaum, relinquishing 332d EMSG commander, furl the 332d EMSG guidon during an inactivation ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 13, 2022. This group inactivation signifies a shift in the 332d AEW’s organizational structure to an A-Staff construct, mirroring major commands and Air Force headquarters to more readily identify staff equivalents at the joint operating level; it optimizes internal communication and creates more efficient interfacing with other services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 07:42 Photo ID: 7200832 VIRIN: 220513-F-VI447-0043 Resolution: 3149x2095 Size: 1.8 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 332d EMSG reimagines base support as A-Staff [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Lauren Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.