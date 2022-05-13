The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during an inactivation ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 13, 2022. This group inactivation signifies a shift in the 332d AEW’s organizational structure to an A-Staff construct, mirroring major commands and Air Force headquarters to more readily identify staff equivalents at the joint operating level; it optimizes internal communication and creates more efficient interfacing with other services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 07:42
|Photo ID:
|7200831
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-VI447-0017
|Resolution:
|4092x2723
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332d EMSG reimagines base support as A-Staff [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Lauren Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
