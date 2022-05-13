332d EMSG reimagines base support as A-Staff

The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during an inactivation ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 13, 2022. This group inactivation signifies a shift in the 332d AEW’s organizational structure to an A-Staff construct, mirroring major commands and Air Force headquarters to more readily identify staff equivalents at the joint operating level; it optimizes internal communication and creates more efficient interfacing with other services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

