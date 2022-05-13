Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332d EMSG reimagines base support as A-Staff [Image 1 of 3]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Snyder 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during an inactivation ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 13, 2022. This group inactivation signifies a shift in the 332d AEW’s organizational structure to an A-Staff construct, mirroring major commands and Air Force headquarters to more readily identify staff equivalents at the joint operating level; it optimizes internal communication and creates more efficient interfacing with other services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 07:42
    Photo ID: 7200831
    VIRIN: 220513-F-VI447-0017
    Resolution: 4092x2723
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332d EMSG reimagines base support as A-Staff [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Lauren Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

