332d EMSG reimagines base support as A-Staff

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing commander, holds the 332d Expeditionary Mission Support Group guidon with Col. William Notbaum, relinquishing 332d EMSG commander, during an inactivation ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 13, 2022. This group inactivation signifies a shift in the 332d AEW’s organizational structure to an A-Staff construct, mirroring major commands and Air Force headquarters to more readily identify staff equivalents at the joint operating level; it optimizes internal communication and creates more efficient interfacing with other services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

