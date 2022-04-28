U.S. Airmen Staff Sgt. Kenneth Sargeant, left, Master Sgt. Matthew Dry, and Staff Sgt. Hunter Benson, assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, discuss the route where they will be digging a trench, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2022. The trenches will be used for burying fiber optic cable, which will provide network capability and wifi for that area of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 05:32 Photo ID: 7200699 VIRIN: 220428-Z-YI114-1201 Resolution: 1863x1048 Size: 1.14 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PSAB Airmen provide communication to the base [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.