    PSAB Airmen provide communication to the base [Image 8 of 10]

    PSAB Airmen provide communication to the base

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Dry, the cable and antenna systems section chief, 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, pulls out a length of communication cable from a spool, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2022. The cable will be buried in trenches that the team was digging, and will provide network capability and wifi for that area of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 05:32
    Photo ID: 7200698
    VIRIN: 220428-Z-YI114-1112
    Resolution: 4805x3197
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB Airmen provide communication to the base [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Southwest Asia
    PSAB

