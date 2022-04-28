PSAB Airmen provide communication to the base

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Dry, the cable and antenna systems section chief, 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, pulls out a length of communication cable from a spool, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2022. The cable will be buried in trenches that the team was digging, and will provide network capability and wifi for that area of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

