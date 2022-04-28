PSAB Airmen provide communication to the base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Benson, a cable and antenna systems specialist, 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Aeron Rongavilla, dig a section of a trench by hand to avoid buried cables, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2022. The trenches will be used for burying fiber optic cable, which will provide network capability and wifi for that area of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

