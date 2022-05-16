Defense Heath Agency visits NAFM

MISAWA, Japan (May 16, 2022) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, right, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility Misawa, and Capt. James R. Imlah, left, Deputy Commander of Command Task Force 72, speaks with Lieutenant General Ronald J. Place, director of Defense Health Agency. The Defense Health Agency is a joint, integrated Combat Support Agency that enables the Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to Combatant Commands in both peacetime and wartime. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

