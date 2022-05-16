Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Heath Agency visits NAFM [Image 2 of 3]

    Defense Heath Agency visits NAFM

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (May 16, 2022) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, right, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility Misawa, and Capt. James R. Imlah, left, Deputy Commander of Command Task Force 72, speaks with Lieutenant General Ronald J. Place, director of Defense Health Agency. The Defense Health Agency is a joint, integrated Combat Support Agency that enables the Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to Combatant Commands in both peacetime and wartime. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

    This work, Defense Heath Agency visits NAFM [Image 3 of 3], by SN Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

