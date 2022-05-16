MISAWA, Japan (May 16, 2022) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, right, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility Misawa, speaks with Lieutenant General Ronald J. Place, the director of Defense Health Agency. The Defense Health Agency is a joint, integrated Combat Support Agency that enables the Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to Combatant Commands in both peacetime and wartime. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 02:23 Photo ID: 7200556 VIRIN: 220516-N-AL214-1006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.3 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Heath Agency visits NAFM [Image 3 of 3], by SN Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.